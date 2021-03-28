ISSF World Cup: India win gold in men's trap team event

Shotgun shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai ended India's campaign at the ISSF World Cup with a gold medal in the men's trap team event on Sunday.

The Visitors led 2-0 at the start before the Indians came back to level the scores. The Slovakian team again went ahead only for the home shooters to rally one more time and make it 4-4. In the deciding round, India shot better to emerge 6-4 winners.

Kazakhstan's Victor Khassyanov, Maxim Kolomoyets and Andrey Mogilevskiy bagged the bronze medal beating Qatar's Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Saeed Abusharib and Nasser Ali Al Hemaidi 6-4. Together, the Indian team Prithviraj, Lakshay and Kynan aggregated 494 in the qualification held on Thursday.

The Slovakians Michal Slamka, Filip Marinov and Adrian Drobny shot a total of 498 in their qualifying outings at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The Kazakhs shot 489 in the qualification while Qatar managed to 466 to set up a bronze medal match ahead of fifth-placed UAE (327).



Kynan, who finished fourth in the individual men's trap to miss out on a podium on Friday, had something to cheer about as he ended the campaign on a positive note.