ISSF World Cup Granada: India fail to reach men's 10m air pistol final

Indian shooters missed failed to reach the final of the men's 10m air pistol at the 2026 ISSF World Cup Stage 1 in Granada on Wednesday.

Mukesh Nelavalli, who won gold in the 10m mixed team event on Tuesday, finished highest among the Indians in 14th place in what was a sorry outing for India.

In the 86-men qualification group, Mukesh shot a total of 579, two points below the final qualification place which was secured by Anton Aristarkhov with a score of 581.

The best performance among the Indians though was by Aakash Bharadwaj who shot 580 to finish 10th in the standings, but he was only competing for ranking points.

The other Indians in the fray, Ujjawal Malik finished in 22nd place with a score of 577 and Parmod Kumar finished 39th with a score of 574.

Varun Tomar, who was also competing for ranking points, shot 569-13x to finish in 63rd place.

Rhythm and Divya start well in 25m Pistol Women

Rhythm Sangwan and Divya TS started well in the precision stage of the women's 25m pistol with both shooters currently placed inside the top eight.

Rhythm ended the day with a score of 292, while Divya shot 291. The third shooter in the competition, Simranpreet Kaur Brar had an off day, scoring only 282.

Abhidnya Ashok Patel and Chinki Yadav, both competing for ranking points finished the precision stage with scores of 286 and 277 respectively

The rapid stage and finals of the 25m Pistol women will be held on Thursday.