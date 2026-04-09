ISSF World Cup Granada: Divya TS finishes fourth in women's 25m pistol

India's Divya TS finished fourth in women's 25m pistol at the 2026 ISSF World Cup Stage I in Granada, Spain on Thursday.

Divya scored 28 out of 40 shots in eight series before she was eliminated from the competition.

Rhythm Sangwan, the other Indian to qualify for the women's 25m pistol final, finished seventh with 13 hits out of 25.

#News | Divya TS finishes fourth in women's 25m pistol at ISSF World Cup🫣



She hits 28 targets in the final to miss out on the podium, while Rhythm Sangwan finished seventh👊#ShootingSport pic.twitter.com/jrXeWE7htY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 9, 2026





Earlier in the day Sangwan had finished fifth in the qualification round with a score of 586, while Divya shot 585 to finish eighth.

Simranpreet Brar, meanwhile, had a forgettable outing, managing only 575 to finish 30th.

Abhidnya Patil, who was shooting for Ranking Points Only (RPO), scored 585.

Gajanan Khandagale finishes 5th

Elsewhere, debutant Gajanan Khandagale was the only Indian shooter to advance to the men's 10m air rifle final.

He finished fifth with a score of 187.5. He had earlier finished second in the qualification round with an impressive score of 634.3.

#News 🚨 | Gajanan Khandagale finishes 5th on debut at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup, just 0.1 point short of 4th position.#ShootingSport pic.twitter.com/k7a3JWLdki — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 9, 2026





Arshdeep Singh and Dhanush Srikanth, the other Indians in action in the event, finished 21st and 23rd respectively.