ISSF World Cup Final: Zoravar Sandhu finishes 7th in men's trap; India ends with 6 medals

World Medalist Zoravar Singh Sandhu finished seventh in the men's trap final at the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Zoravar had a bad start in the final, having just 7 hits out of the 10 in this new format of shotgun finals, having 8 participants with just 30 shots in the final.

Zoravar had qualified for the World Cup Finals after winning the historic medal at the recently concluded World Championship, ending India's 19-year wait for a trap individual medal.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu finishes 7th in the men's trap final with 7/10 hits.



India ends the 2025 #ISSFWorldCupFinal with 6 Medals - 2🥇, 3🥈, 1🥉 - to finish in 2⃣nd position on the medal tally.#ShootingSport pic.twitter.com/bZRZ6q9apd — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 8, 2025

He was India's only shotgun shooter to qualify for the season finale, and hence India finished the tournament without a medal in shotgun shooting.

Overall, India had a pretty good outing, concluding the tournament with 6 medals - 2 gold, 3 silver and a bronze medal - finishing 2nd on medal tally just behind China.

India had the best outing in the pistol shooting, winning five of its six medals from that discipline, including both the gold medals - Suruchi Singh, Simranpreet Brar.

Indian Medalists at the 2025 ISSF World Cup Final