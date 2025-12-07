ISSF World Cup Final: Simranpreet Brar stuns Olympic Champion to win gold

The 21-year-old Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched the women's 25m sports pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

She also equalled the Junior World Record of Paris Olympics Champion Yang Ji-In of South Korea with 41 hits out of 50 shots in a packed finals field.

In the final, she also finished ahead of Yang and Oh Ye-Jin, Paris Olympic champion in air pistol, en route to her first major senior international gold medal.

On the other hand, India's other finalist in this event, Esha Singh, missed out on the podium, finishing in 7th position with 15 hits out of 25 shots.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins silver

The seasoned player Aiswary Tomar won India's first and only rifle medal at this season's finale with a silver medal in the men's 50m 3 Positions event.

He shot 413.3 in a newly introduced finals format of 50m 3P, which is likely to be a format for the LA Olympics. Under this, there are just 40 finals shots instead of 45 from the previous format.

There will be just 10 shots each in kneeling and prone positions and 20 shots in the standing position, where the elimination will start after the first 10 standing shots.

Meanwhile, the Asian Games champion Sift Kaur Samra had yet another disappointing campaign, finishing 10th in women's 50m 3P to miss out on the final.