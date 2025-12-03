ISSF World Cup Final: Indian shooters target golden end to the year-Preview

﻿The top Indian shooters are geared up for their last competition of the year, the ISSF World Cup Final, set to take place in Doha, Qatar, from December 6 to 8.

India will field a 15-member team, led by recently crowned world Champion Samrat Rana, alongside top shooters like Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker.

The World Cup Final hosts the best shooters of the year in each of 12 Individual Olympic categories, who will fight it out for the best shooter of the year award.

India had a brilliant 2025, having multiple World Cup winners and the world championship medalists like Samrat Rana, Aishwary Tomar and Elavenil Valarivan.

The rising star Suruchi, who won Individual gold medals in all 3 World Cups she played this year, will aim to continue her unbeaten streak at the World Cup Circuit.

In the shotgun, India will have only one shooter, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, who was India's only medalist at the Shotgun World Championships this year.

Overall, Indian pistol shooters had a year to remember with 9 shooters qualifying for the season finale, followed by rifle, which had five shooters and then Zoravar in Shotgun.

Indian Squad for ISSF World Cup Final 2025

Pistol: Samrat Rana, Varun Tomar, Sainyam, Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Simranpreet Brar, Esha Singh

Rifle: Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Elavenil Valarivan, Aishwary Tomar, Sift Samra,

Shotgun: Zoravar Singh

Schedule of ISSF World Cup Final 2025 (All Timings in IST)

December 6

11:30 AM - Skeet Women Qualification Day-1

11:30 AM - Skeet Men Qualification Day-1

11:30 AM - Trap Women Qualification Day-1

11:30 AM - Trap Men Qualification Day-1

11:45 AM - Air Rifle Women Qualification

11:45 AM - Air Rifle Men Qualification

02:15 PM - Air Rifle Women Final

03:00 PM - Air Pistol Women Qualification

03:00 PM - Air Pistol Men Qualification

03:30 PM - Air Rifle Men Final

05:30 PM - Air Pistol Women Final

06:45 PM - Air Pistol Men Final

December 7

11:30 AM - 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage

11:30 AM - Skeet Women Qualification Day-2

11:30 AM - Skeet Men Qualification Day-2

11:30 AM - Trap Women Qualification Day-2

11:30 AM - Trap Men Qualification Day-2

11:45 AM - 50m Rifle 3P Women Qualification

11:45 AM - 50m Rifle 3P Men Qualification

01:30 PM - 25m Men Rapid Fire Pistol Stage-1

02:30 PM - 50m Rifle 3P Women Final

03:15 PM - 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage

04:00 PM - 50m Rifle 3P Men Final

04:45 PM - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage-2

06:15 PM - 25m Pistol Women Final

07:45 PM - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Final

December 8

1:00 PM - Skeet Women Final

2:15 PM - Skeet Men Final

4:00 PM - Trap Women Final

5:15 PM - Trap Men Final

Where to Watch the ISSF World Cup Final 2025

All 12 gold medal finals of the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup Final will be live-streamed on ISSF's official YouTube channel.