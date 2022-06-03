Shooting
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Anjum Moudgil wins silver medal in 50m Rifle 3P event
Olympian Anjum Moudgil claimed the third medal for India at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku, winning a silver in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P event.
Experienced shooter Anjum Moudgil delivered a good performance at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan and claimed a silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event.
Anjum was in top form and shot well throughout the event before losing out to Rikke Ibsen of Denmark, narrowly, in the gold medal match and bagged the silver medal. She gave a stiff fight to Ibsen but fell short at 16-12 and had to settle for the silver medal.
This is India's third medal from the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku. Earlier, Swapnil Kusale won the silver medal in the 50 m Rifle 3P event while the Indian women's 10m Air Rifle team consisting of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal won gold in the team event, defeating Denmark 17-5 in the gold medal encounter.