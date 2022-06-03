ISSF Shooting World Cup: Anjum Moudgil wins silver medal in 50m Rifle 3P event

Experienced shooter Anjum Moudgil delivered a good performance at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan and claimed a silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event.

Anjum was in top form and shot well throughout the event before losing out to Rikke Ibsen of Denmark, narrowly, in the gold medal match and bagged the silver medal. She gave a stiff fight to Ibsen but fell short at 16-12 and had to settle for the silver medal.

ANJUM MOUDGIL CLINCHES 🥈 AT THE WORLD CUP 🇦🇿



Olympian Anjum carried her superb form into the ranking match to finish 2nd qualifying for 🥇 match where she lost a thrilling match 12-16 to Ibsen 🇩🇰 winning 🥈



🇮🇳🏅 : 🥇🥈🥈



Men's Team qualified for 🥇 match v 🇭🇷 - 1.30pm pic.twitter.com/RmIu3vln1E — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) June 3, 2022

This is India's third medal from the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku. Earlier, Swapnil Kusale won the silver medal in the 50 m Rifle 3P event while the Indian women's 10m Air Rifle team consisting of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal won gold in the team event, defeating Denmark 17-5 in the gold medal encounter.

