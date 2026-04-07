ISSF World Cup 2026: Palak and Mukesh win 10m Air Pistol gold with world record

Indian shooters Palak and Mukesh Nelavalli clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Granada, setting a new world record in the process.

The Indian pair registered a combined score of 487.7 in the final, surpassing the previous record held by Uzbekistan’s Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov. The effort also stands as a junior world record, underlining the duo’s rising stature on the international stage.

Palak contributed 243.0 in the final, while Mukesh delivered 244.7, as the pair maintained consistency under pressure to secure the top podium finish.

The Indian duo had already signalled their form in the qualification round, finishing second with a score of 581-17x. They trailed the Chinese pair of Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu, who topped the standings with 586-23x.

In the final, however, Palak and Mukesh stepped up to outscore their rivals. The Chinese team settled for silver with a combined total of 484.8, while Hungary’s Veronika Major and Akos Karoly Nagy claimed bronze.

Palak, 18, continues to build on her growing reputation, having previously won individual gold and team silver at the 2023 Asian Games, where she also set a record score. Mukesh, a junior world champion, has also emerged as a key prospect in India’s pistol shooting circuit.