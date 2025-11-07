ISSF World C'ships: Manu Bhaker, Suruchi to lead India's 40-member contingent - Preview

India’s top shooters are ready for one of the biggest competitions of the year, the ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol, scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, from 8 to 17 November.

A 40-member Indian contingent will represent the country, featuring Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, along with former world champion Rudrankksh Patil.

Can India win multiple Individual golds?

India has produced several world-class shooters in recent years, but translating that dominance into individual gold medals at the World Championships has been a challenge.

In the men’s rifle events, India has had only two individual world champions in the last two decades, Abhinav Bindra in 2006 and Rudrankksh Patil in 2022.

On the women’s side, Tejaswini Sawant remains the only Indian woman to have won an individual world title, achieving the feat back in 2010 in the 50m Rifle Prone event.

This year, a new generation of shooters, including Suruchi Singh and Manu Bhaker, will aim to end the 15-year wait for another Indian woman to claim an individual gold.

Meanwhile, Rudrankksh Patil, the reigning world champion, will be looking to create history by becoming India’s first-ever two-time individual World Champion in rifle shooting.

Indian Squad for 2025 ISSF World Championships

Rifle Men: Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Vishal Singh, Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Niraj Kumar, Samarvir Singh, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh.

Rifle Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar, Shreya Agrawal, Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil, Manini Kaushik, Vidarsa Kochalumkal

Pistol Men: Varun Tomar, Samrat Rana, Sharvan Kumar, Anish, Sameer, Adarsh Singh, Sahil Chaudhary, Rajkanwar Sandhu, Udhayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, Kamaljeet, Harpreet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Yogesh Kumar

Pistol Women: Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat, Shikha Chaudhary, Agam Ghrewal, Parisha Gupta, Priyanka Patel, Sakshi Suryavanshi.

Schedule of 2025 ISSF World Championships (All times in IST)

8 November

12:45 PM - 10m Air Rifle Women Qualification

12:45 PM - 50m Pitol Men Qualification/Final

12:45 PM - 50m Pitol Wpmen Qualification/Final

02:45 PM - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1

04:45 PM - 10m Air Rifle Men Qualification

05:00 PM - 10m Air Rifle Women Final

09:00 PM - 10m Air Rifle Men Final

9 November

12:45 PM - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

01:15 PM - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2

03:30 PM - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

07:00 PM - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Final

10 November

12:45 PM - 10m Air Pistol Women Qualification

12:45 PM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Elimination

04:45 PM - 10m Air Pistol Men Qualification

05:00 PM - 10m Air Pistol Women Final

09:00 PM - 10m Air Pistol Men Final

11 November

12:45 PM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Qualification

03:15 PM - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

03:15 PM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Elimination

3:30 PM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Final

06:00 PM - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final

12 November

12:45 PM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification

03:30 PM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Final

13 November

12:30 PM - 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage

14 November

12:30 PM - 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage

12:45 PM - 50m Rifle Prone Men Qualification/Final

02:15 PM - 50m Rifle Prone Women Qualification/Final

04:30 PM - 25m Pistol Women Final

15 November

12:30 PM - 25m Standard Pistol Men Qualification/Final

12:45 PM - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Men Qualification/Final

02:30 PM - 25m Standard Pistol Women Qualification/Final

03:15 PM - 300m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification/Final

16 November

12:30 PM - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Precision Stage Qualification

12:45 PM - 300m Rifle Prone Women Qualification/Final

02:15 PM - 300m Rifle Prone Men Elimination

17 November

12:30 PM - 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men Rapid Fire Stage Qualification/Final

12:45 PM - 300m Rifle Prone Men Qualification/Final

03:45 PM - 300m Standard Rifle Open Qualification/Final

Where to Watch the 2025 ISSF World Championships

All the finals of the 2025 ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of ISSF.