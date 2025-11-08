ISSF World C'ships 2025: Ravinder Singh wins men's 50m pistol gold

The Indian campaign at the 2025 ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships started with a bang as Ravinder Singh clinched the gold medal in the non-Olympic event of men's 50m pistol in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Ravinder was dominant right from the start in the competition and was crowned the world champion with an impressive score of 569.

The silver medallist Kim Cheongyong, meanwhile, was 13 points shy of the Indian at 556, underscoring Ravinder's dominance.

The gold medal win marked a second consecutive World Championships podium for Ravinder, having won the bronze medal in men's 50m pistol at the 2023 edition in Baku with a score of 556.





Ravinder's splendid outing also propelled India to a silver medal in men's 50m pistol team event with a combined score of 1646 – two points short of gold medallists South Korea.

Kamaljeet (540) and Yogesh Kumar (537) were the other two, who formed the three-member Indian team in the event.

In women's 50m pistol, Priyanka Patel was the best finishing Indian at the sixth position with a score of 533.

Later in the day, the Indian men's and women's 10m air rifle shooters will be in action along with the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooters.