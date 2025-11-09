ISSF World Shooting C'ships: Elavenil-Arjun finish 8th; No medal in Air Rifle Mixed Team

Indian air rifle shooters had another disappointing day at the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Championships, exiting medalless in the mixed team event in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta shot a total of 632.3, finishing 8th in qualification. Meanwhile, the second pair of Shreya Agrawal and Rudrankksh Patil finished 21st with 628.8.

Elavenil, fresh from her individual medal, was India's only bright spot in this event as she shot a brilliant 317.7, which was the fourth best among all female shooters.

But her male counterpart, Arjun, had an off day as he only managed to shoot 314.6, and the duo could not finish within the top-4 and missed out on the podium.

India, with this, ended their air rifle campaign with 2 medals across five events - Elavanil's bronze in women's individual and silver in women's team event.

More to Follow..