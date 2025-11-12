ISSF World C'ships: Sift Samra ends with a disappointing 48th place in 50m 3P

India had a disappointing run in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event at the 2025 ISSF World Championships, as all 3 shooters missed the final in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

The reigning Asian Games champion and India's biggest medal hope, Sift Kaur Samra, had a bad day as she finished in a dismal 48th position with a total of 580.

The other two Indian shooters, Ashi Chouksey (588) and Anjum Moudgil (587), had a comparatively better outing but they also missed out, finishing in 15th and 17th positions respectively.

#News | World No. 2 Sift Kaur Samra finishes at a disappointing 48th place



India return without medals in the women's 50m 3P event at the ISSF World Championships 2025.

All three shooters - Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil, and Sift Kaur Samra, missed out on a place in the final.

Second successive failure for Sift at majors

The world No. 2 Sift got a poor start in the kneeling position, scoring only 187 out of 200, and despite managing a series of perfect 100s in the standing position, she was unable to recover from that initial setback.

This was her second consecutive disappointment in a major international competition after the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she also had a disappointing 31st-place finish.

This also meant that India will end the women's 50m rifle 3p event without a medal as the trio also missed the podium in the team event, finishing 8th with a total of 1754.

However, India has still remained in second position on the medal table, just behind China, having 11 medals - 3 Gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.