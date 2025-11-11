ISSF World C'ships 2025: Aishwary Tomar equals world record in men's 50m 3p

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar equalled the qualification world record in men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ongoing 2025 ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Tomar shot a total of 597 to top the qualification round and qualify for the final, which will be held later in the day.

The 24-year-old Tomar, a two-time Olympian, was on the money right from the start. He shot a perfect 200 in the kneeling as well as prone position for a score of 400.

With a world record in sight, Tomar faltered a little but shot 98 and 99 in the two standing series respectively to equal the world record.

The other Indian in contention in the event, Niraj Kumar also qualified for the final. He shot a total of 592 to take the fifth place.

Later in the day, the recently crowned world champion Samrat Rana will be in action in mixed 10m air pistol team event along with Esha Singh. Suruchi Singh and Shravan Kumar will form the second Indian pair in the event.