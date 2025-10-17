ISSF Shotgun World C'ship: Zoravar Singh Sandhu wins bronze in men’s trap

Veteran Indian trap shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu added a new milestone to his illustrious career by winning the bronze medal in the men’s trap event at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2025 on Friday.

At 48, Sandhu’s podium finish marked India’s third medal ever in men’s trap at the World Championships, joining the ranks of legends Karni Singh (silver, 1962) and Manavjeet Singh Sandhu (gold, 2006).

The Delhi-based marksman showcased his experience and composure at the Malakasa Shooting Range, finishing third in the six-shooter final with a score of 31 hits. Croatia’s Olympic champion Josip Glasnovic dominated the event with 44 hits to claim gold, while Spain’s Andres Garcia took silver with 39.

Sandhu started strong, hitting 13 of his first 15 targets, but a sudden spell of rain led to several misses across the field. He needed a flawless finish to challenge for gold but settled for bronze after missing three of his final five shots.

Reflecting on the achievement, Sandhu told Olympics.com, “It was a tough range with challenging conditions, but competing here and winning a medal is a great experience.”

Earlier, Sandhu had delivered an impressive qualifying performance, scoring 122/125 across five rounds to finish sixth and secure his place in the final. Fellow Indian shooters Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta could not advance, finishing 52nd and 76th in the qualifiers.

In the women’s trap event, Aashima Ahlawat was India’s best performer, placing 40th, ahead of Asian champion Neeru Dhanda (43rd) and Kirti Gupta (62nd). Sandhu is now set to team up with Aashima for the mixed trap final, while Neeru pairs with Bhowneesh. The mixed trap finals are scheduled for Saturday, concluding the championship.

All medalists from Athens automatically qualify for the ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha, Qatar, in December. India is yet to open its account in the skeet events, with hopes pinned on the mixed trap competitions.