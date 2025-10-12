ISSF Shotgun World C'ship: Indian shooters fall short of skeet finals

Indian shooters were unable to advance to the individual skeet finals at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2025, with performances falling short in both men’s and women’s events.

The championship is underway in Athens, Greece, from October 8 to 19, featuring skeet, trap, and trap mixed team events. Today marks the conclusion of the skeet competitions, with the finals for both men and women taking place in the afternoon.

In the men’s skeet, Bhavtegh Singh Gill led India with a score of 119/125, finishing 38th in a highly competitive field of 116 shooters. Veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended 53rd with 117 points, while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka tallied 115 to finish 83rd. The final cut-off for the men’s skeet was 122.

The men’s final saw Vincent Hancock of the USA claim gold, Daniel Korcak of the Czech Republic win silver, and Emil Kjeldgaard Petersen of Denmark take bronze.

Other finalists included Jakub Tomecek (Czech Republic), Azmy Mehelba (Egypt), and Mikola Milchev (Ukraine). India’s men’s team finished 16th out of 27 nations in the team classification.

In the women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon was India’s top performer, placing 16th out of 58 shooters with a score of 116/125, three points below the six-shooter final cut-off of 119. Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Ganemat Sekhon scored 110 each, finishing 44th and 47th, respectively.

The Indian women’s team ended eighth among 12 nations.

The women’s skeet final gold went to Samantha Simonton of the USA, silver to Gabriela Rodriguez of Mexico, and bronze to Victoria Larsson of Sweden.

The other finalists were Konstantia Nikolaou (Cyprus), Emmanouela Katzouraki (Greece), and Jiang Yiting (China).