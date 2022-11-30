ISSF President's Cup: Rudrankksh Patil qualifies for 10m Air Rifle Ranking match

10m Air Rifle World Champion Rudrankksh Patil finished third in the qualification round to qualify for the ranking match of 10m Air Rifle at the ongoing ISSF President's Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Rudrankksh scored 632.1 in the qualification match and qualified for the ranking match. Martin Strempfl and Miran Maricic finished first and second respectively in the event.

Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan had a disappointing outing and they failed to qualify for their respective ranking matches. Esha Singh finished 10th with a score of 567 in the 10m Air Pistol women's and Rhythm Sangwan finished 11th in the 25m Women's Pistol with a score of 284.

ISSF PRESIDENTS CUP - Qualifications



10mAR♂️: Rudrankksh Patil - 632.1/3rd -> Ranking Match

10mAP♀️: Esha Singh - 567/10th

25mP♀️: Rhythm Sangwan - 284/11th (Precision stage)



ISSF President's Cup is an invitation-only tournament. The invitation-only ISSF President's Cup will see the world's top-12 ranked shooters in action in Olympic shooting events of shotgun, pistol and rifle.



Indian contingent consists of Olympian Anjum Moudgil (50m rifle 3 positions), Rudrankksh Patil (10m Air Rifle), Swapnil Kusale (50m rifle 3 positions), Rhythm Sangwan (25m pistol) and Esha Singh (10m air pistol). Anjum Moudgil (World Rank 4), Rudrankksh Patil (World Rank 2), Swapnil Kusale (World Rank 9) and Rhythm Sangwan (World Rank 11) qualified owing to their rankings.

World Rank 17 Esha Singh got a chance cause Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, world No. 9, was initially expected to compete in the 50m rifle 3 positions competition but later pulled out of the event.

India finished the inaugural ISSF President's Cup 2021 with five medals, including two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze. Manu Bhaker bagged two gold while Rahi Sarnobat and Saurabh Choudhary finished with silver medals. Abhishek Verma finished with the lone bronze medal in the event.



