ISSF Junior World 2025: India clinches gold and silver in air rifle mixed team

India continued its dominance at the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, claiming gold and silver in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team and a bronze in men’s Trap.

In a thrilling all-India clash in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final, Isha Anil Taksale and Himanshu staged an extraordinary comeback to win gold against compatriots Shambhavi S. Kshirsagar and Naraen Pranav, 17–15.

Trailing 15–9, the pair rallied by winning four consecutive series, showcasing remarkable precision, with multiple perfect 10.9 shots. Bronze went to Individual Neutral Athletes Varvara Kardakova and Kamil Nuriakhmetov, who defeated Mariia Kruglova and Timofei Aleinikov 17–9.

In Trap events, India added to its medal haul as Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat clinched bronze in the men’s junior final with 34 hits. His teammate Arjun finished fourth, while Croatia’s Toni Gudelj claimed gold and Spain’s Isaac Hernandez took silver.

India’s dominance at the championship continues, now leading the medal tally with 23 medals: 7 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze.

AIN sits second with 9 medals, and Italy third with 4. Croatia and Czechia also joined the gold medal winners’ list, making it five nations with gold medals in New Delhi.