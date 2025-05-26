ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Tejaswani wins women's 25m pistol gold

Tejaswani bagged the gold medal in women's 25m pistol as India topped the medal tally at the 2025 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Monday.

The 20-year-old Tejaswani hit 31 targets out of 50 in a low-scoring final.

The Indian started off well in the final, hitting four out of the five targets in her first series. She built on the momentum and maintained her spot at the top throughout the final.

The only time Tejaswani was under pressure was when she was tied for 11 hits apiece after the third series.

Alina Nestsiarovich, who finished second shot 29 whereas Miriam Jako of Hungary took the bronze medal with 23 hits.





Earlier in the day, Tejaswani had finished fifth in the qualification round with a score of 575 to qualify for the final. She shot 282 in the precision stage and 293 in the rapid stage of the qualification round.

Tejaswani's gold medal win propelled India to the top of the medal tally at the 2025 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.

India finish the event with 11 medals, including three gold, four silver, and four bronze.

China finished second in the standings with three gold and a bronze medal.

Indian medallists

Gold: Tejaswini (Women's 25m Pistol), SS Kshirsagar (Women's 10m Air Rifle), Kanak (Women's 10m Air pistol)

Silver: Raiza Dhillon (Women's Skeet Category), Ojasvi Thakur (Women's 10m Air Rifle), Khyaty/Pranav (Air Rifle Mixed team), Adriyan Karmakar (Men's 50m Prone Rifle)

Bronze: Shambhavi/ Himanshu (Air Rifle Mixed team), Mukesh Nelavalli (Men's 25m Rapid fire pistol), NP Suresh (Men's 10m Air Rifle), Adriyan Karmakar (Men's 50m Rifle 3P)