ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Shambhavi Kshirsagar wins women's 10m air rifle gold

India's Shambhavi Kshirsagar clinched the gold medal in women's 10m air rifle at the 2025 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Saturday.

Shambhavi shot a total of 253 in the final, registering a comfortable victory over fellow Indian Ojasvi Thakur who won the silver medal to complete a double podium for India in the evnt.

Thakur shot 251.8 in the final. The Indian duo finished ahead of Italy's Carlotta Salafia, who shot 230.5 for the bronze medal.

The reigning Olympic champion of China, Huang Yuting, was also in contention in the competition. She finished fifth with a score of 188.1.

Mukesh Nelavalli, NP Suresh win bronze

Elsewhere, Mukesh Nelavalli and NP Suresh won a bronze medal apiece in men's 25m rapid fire pistol and men's 10m air rifle respectively.

Nelavalli, who had finished sixth in the qualification round, hit 22 out of 35 targets to take home a bronze medal.

Earlier, NP Suresh a total of 227.9 in the men's 10m air rifle final to finish third.

Suresh had topped the qualification round for the event, shooting an impressive 632.1. He took the top spot by a mere 0.1 as the second placed Braden Wayne Peiser, shot 632 to finish second.