ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Double delight for India in 10m air rifle mixed event

Indian shooters were in for a double delight in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 in Suhl, Germany on Sunday.

Naraen Pranav and Khyaty Chaudhary won the silver while Himanshu and Shambhavi Kshirsagar settled for the bronze medal, adding two more medals to India’s tally.

Indian shooters have had an impressive run so far with 10 medals - 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. China, with 3 gold and a bronze, is leading the medals standing.

In the final, Khyaty-Naraen pair was up against two-time Olympic medallist Huang Yuting and junior air rifle world champion Huang Liwanlin of the People’s Republic of China. The Indian duo fought hard before losing 16-14 to settle for a silver medal.

Meanwhile, the Himanshu-Shambhavi pair came back from behind to beat American duo Griffin Lake and Elijah Spencer 17-9 in the bronze medal match.

The Indian team was trailing 7-1 but recovered in time to take a 13-7 advantage and eventually secured a podium finish.

Meanwhile, Indian trap shooters failed to advance to the finals. In women’s qualifiers Sabeera Haris finished at 11th and Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat was placed 29th in the men’s qualifiers. Only the top six in trap events play the final.

On Monday, Indian shooters will be in action in the women’s 25m pistol and trap mixed team events.