ISSF Junior World Cup Germany: Olympian Raiza Dhillon wins skeet silver medal

Paris Olympian Raiza Dhillon clinched a silver medal in the women's skeet category at the 2025 ISSF Junior World Cup to keep India at the top of the medal tally in Suhl, Germany, on Thursday.

The 21-year-old shot 51/60 attempts in the final to win her first Individual World Cup medal while finishing behind Phoebe Bodley-Scott (53) of Great Britain. Meanwhile, Germany's Annabella Hettmer won the bronze medal.

This was Raiza's second individual medal on the world stage after the silver medal at the Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea, in 2023.

National Record holder Raiza Dhillon won 🥈 in a very competitive field at Junior World cup in women skeet . Quality performance in windy conditions and also beating Junior World champ Zarina and Junior European champ Anana Nember of Italy is something admirable .

Well done 👏. pic.twitter.com/MxkesnQaPq — Antik Basu (@AntikBasu80384) May 22, 2025

Raiza continued her good form to shoot 116 in the qualification round and reached her second final of the year after the senior ISSF World Cup in Lima, where she finished in fifth position.

In the final, she displayed steady consistency, holding on to the top-two positions for most of the competition, but was unable to surpass the consistentcy of the British shooter Phoebe.

In the men's skeet, Harmehar Singh Lally, despite a perfect score in the final series, missed out on the final by one spot. He finished in the seventh position with a score of 117.

Similarly, the Indian air pistol mixed team of Urva Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma also missed out on the medal rounds by one spot.

They finished the competition in fifth position with a total score of 576 behind the Italian pair, who also shot the same score of 576 but had one extra shot in the X-ring (15) in comparison to India's 14.