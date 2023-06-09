ISSF Junior World Cup: India finishes on top of medal tally

Despite India topping the medal tally with 15 podium finishes, the country's trap shooters were unable to secure a spot in the medal round at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. The Indian shooters finished outside the top six in the qualification round.

India's overall medal tally included six gold, six silver, and three bronze medals. Notably, India has consistently performed well in ISSF Junior World Cups and World Championships since 2019, finishing at the top of the rankings in each edition.

The gold medalists for India in this particular edition of the Junior World Cup included Sainyam in the women's 10m air pistol, Dhanush Srikanth in the men's 10m air rifle, Amanpreet Singh in the men's 25m pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the 10m air rifle mixed team, Gautami, Swati Chowdhury, and Sonam Maskar in the women's 10m air rifle team, and Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women's 25m pistol team events.

In the men's trap event, Bakhtyaruddin Malek was the highest-ranked Indian, finishing 23rd with a score of 111 out of 125. Tavrez Singh Sandhu secured 48th place with a score of 105, followed by Kabir Sharma at 53rd with 104, and Arya Vansh Tyagi at 57th with a score of 102. Shardul Vihan finished 68th with 97 points.

Among the women's trap shooters, Bhavya Tripathi finished ninth with a score of 110, while Ashima Ahlawat secured 15th place with a score of 106. Sabeera Haris and Nilaa Rajaa Baalu both scored 100 points, finishing 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Darshna Rathore, the fifth Indian participant in the women's trap, finished in 27th place with a score of 96.