ISSF Junior World Cup 2025: Anushka strikes gold, Adriyan wins silver

Junior Asian champion Anushka Thokur continued her golden streak at the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun 2025 in New Delhi, winning her second gold medal on Day 4 of the competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday.

The 18-year-old dominated the 50m Rifle 3 Positions junior women’s final, adding to the rifle prone title she claimed on the opening day.

Anushka shot a remarkable 461.0 in the final, highlighted by a perfect 10.9 on her 35th shot in the standing position.

She finished 6.1 points clear of Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Anastasiia Sorokina, who took silver with 454.9. Sorokina’s teammate Mariia Kruglova secured bronze with 444.0.

Among other finalists, India’s Mahit Sandhu placed fifth (422.7), while Prachi Gaikwad finished seventh (399.3).

In the men’s 50m Rifle 3P junior final, Adriyan Karmakar added silver to India's medal tally. Despite topping qualification with 587-34x, Karmakar was edged out by AIN’s Dmitrii Pimenov, who claimed gold with 461.0. Fellow AIN shooter Kamil Nuriakhmetov took bronze with 441.0.

It was a strong showing from the Indian squad, with Vedant Nitin Waghmare (420.9) and Sami Ullah Khan (393.0) also making the final.

With Thokur’s golden double and Karmakar’s silver, India continues to dominate the medals tally - 4 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze - while AIN sits second with 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze.