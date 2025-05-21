ISSF Junior World Cup: Adriyan Karmakar wins men's 50m rifle prone silver in Germany

Adriyan Karmakar opened India's tally at the 2025 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, winning a silver medal in men's 50m rifle prone event on Tuesday.

Adriyan, son of former Indian shooter and national coach Joydeep Karmakar, shot a total of 626.7 to finish second on his ISSF World Cup debut.

The Indian shooter was just 0.3 shy of the gold medallist Jesper Johansson of Sweden in the 60-shot event.

Adriyan did not have the best of starts to the competition, shooting a disappointing 103.9 in his first series of ten shots.

The youngster, however, grew in confidence as the competition went by and finished with two strong series of 105.1 and 105.3 respectively to climb up to the silver medal position.

Adriyan's final score of 626.7 also propelled him to a junior national record in the men's 50m rifle prone event.

Among the other Indians in contention, Rohit Kanyan finished 12th with a score of 620.2 whereas Vedant Waghmare (614.4) finished 35th.

In the women's 50m rifle prone event, Anushka Thokur was the best performing Indian. She finished sixth with a score of 623.5.

Prachi Gaikwad, meanwhile, finished 22nd with a score of 618.3.

The 2025 ISSF World Cup in Suhl, is the first World Cup of the year for junior shooters. A 57-member Indian contingent is competing across 17 Olympic and non-Olympic events in the tournament.