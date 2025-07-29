ISSF admits "big mistake" as it seeks to popularise shooting ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi admitted that the sport has missed out on engaging with a wider audience. He promised to improvise and work in the right direction to popularise the sport.

“For too many years, we were so invested in our family that we forgot to show what we are to people outside the family. It was a big mistake, which we are looking to repair,” Luciano Rossi admitted during a virtual media roundtable on Monday.

He also revealed that the ISSF is putting in monetary efforts and energy in reshaping how the sport is presented.

“We are investing a lot of money and attention in better communication and in establishing a good relationship with the players. We don’t have a set solution yet. I am not a magician. But as a team, we are doing our best to improve communication," he said.

Rossi asserted that ISSF is trying to make shooting a more television and spectator-friendly sport and the changes could be seen at LA28.

New competition format

A new competition format is currently under development and will be tested at the World Cup Final in Doha later this year. The goal is to make the sport more emotional, spectator-friendly especially for global audiences during the Olympics.

“We invest not only money, but also attention for the communication to make the sport spectator friendly. We are working on a new format for the LA Olympics. We will test this year in the World Cup final in Doha, in Qatar. We will be ready for LA for a really new emotional event,” he highlighted.

Rossi emphasised that changes are being made cautiously and keeping in mind athlete welfare.

“We have to respect the athletes first. We will increase the number of finalists in shotgun from six to eight, in rapid fire from four to eight, because all the disciplines are eight. So we are working on this,” he added.

Shooting was dropped from the Commonwealth Games for the 2022 Birmingham edition due to lack of facilities. At the recently concluded World University Games, too, shooting was excluded.

These repeated exclusions from major events have pushed the international shooting body to think creatively and find ways to promote the sport.

SLI, a testing for innovation

Speaking about the upcoming inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Singh Deo highlighted the response from the shooters around the world.

He also emphasised that SLI will be a unique opportunity to experiment with reforms, technology, and new formats.

“More than 70 international shooters from over 20 countries have agreed to participate in the league. And of course, more than 400–500 domestic shooters have applied to be part of the auction process,” he said during the virtual roundtable.

“We are thrilled and excited to herald any reforms, any innovations, any technology that the ISSF believes we need to bring into the sport. These can be piloted through the league, without affecting Olympic sport as a whole.”