International shooter Sambhaji Patil dies in car crash

International shooter Sambhaji Patil passed away following a horrific road accident in Manor, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old along with Yash Prashant Choudhary were on his way for shooting practice when his SUV rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Manor in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Patil died on the spot while 22-year-old Choudhary escaped with some injuries.

Patil was a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and had represented India on the global stage in pistol shooting.

He came to the limelight with his gold-winning performance at the 2016 Junior World Cup held in Azerbaijan.

He trained under renowned shooting coach Jaspal Rana, who led Manu Bhaker to twin Olympic medals at the 2024 Paris Games.