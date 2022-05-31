Indian women's team wins gold medal in 10m Air Rifle event at ISSF Shooting World Cup

Indian women's 10m Air Rifle team wins the gold medal in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday. It is India's first medal from the event.

The trio of former world number one Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal defeated the Danish team 17-5 in the Gold medal match to clinch the title. While Shreya hit two 10.8s in the total of 11 series, her worst shot was a 9.8. Elavenil was consistent in hitting all 10.0+ shots, with her best being a 10.7. Whereas, Ramita who had hit 9.8 in series 3, topped with hitting three 10.8 shots that was enough to have a strong lead over Denmark.

The Indian women had first topped qualification stage one of the 10m Air Rifle Team Women event with a combined effort of 944.4 over 90-shots, among 17 competing teams. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round. The trio shot 628.6 to Denmark's 629.2 after all three team members shot 20-shots each.







Indian women's team wins gold medal (Source: ISSF)

In the 10m Air Rifle Team Men's event, the Indian trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija finished third in qualification stage two to make it to the bronze medal match. The trio had finished second to Austria in stage one to make the top-eight stage out of 14 teams.



Earlier in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, both the pairing of Shreya and Rudrankksh and Elavenil and Paarth, could not make much headway. The former finished 14th in qualification with a score of 625.6 while the latter shot 623.5 for a 24th place finish. India have fielded a 12-member rifle-only squad in this World Cup.











