Indian trio wins silver in 25m pistol at ISSF World Championship

India won two more medals in the ISSF World Championship on Sunday. The women's 25m pistol team won a silver and the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team bagged a bronze, even as India ended their Paris 2024 Olympics quota quest at two from the championship.

Their tally stood at 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

The women's 25m pistol team comprising Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker and Abhidnya Ashok Patil first qualified for the top eight stages with a sixth-place finish in stage one of qualification where they totalled 873. Ukraine topped the stage with 880.

They then came second with a combined effort of 443 in stage two with China topping with 444, setting up a gold medal clash with the Indians.

The Chinese, however, were too good for the Indians and did not offer them a whiff of a chance in the decider, winning it 16-0.

In men's 3P, Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Niraj Kumar topped stage one of qualification with a combined score of 1324. In stage two though, they finished fourth with a total of 873 and were drawn against the USA in a bronze medal shoot-out. They claimed 17-15 in their favour. Norway won gold and France silver.



In the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, which had four Paris Olympics quotas up for grabs, India's Vijayveer Sidhu shot 289 in the rapid-fire round for a total of 583 to finish 11th. Peter Florian of Germany took the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 584.

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar shot 581 in his comeback championship to finish in the 13th spot. Anish, the third Indian in the field, was further back in 28th with a score of 575.

In the 3P mixed team event, the pair of Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished 17th with a score of 873 and Sift Kaur Samra and Swapnil Kusale shot 866 to end in the 31st spot.