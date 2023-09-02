Indian shooting team for Asian Shooting Championships announced

Indian shooters will eye more quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday named its squad for the upcoming Asian Shooting Championships.

The continental tournament will be held in Changwon, South Korea from October 22 to November 2 and it will offer 24 quotas for Paris, two from each of the 12 Olympic events.

The likes of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Adarsh Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Esha Singh, Kynan Chenia, and Ganemat Sekhon will be targeting another shot at the Olympics quota after a very disappointing campaign at the recently concluded World Shooting Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

India secured four Paris Olympic quota places at the World Championships with Rajeshwari Kumari in the Women's trap, Mehuli Ghosh in the women's 10m air rifle, Akhil Sheoran in the men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions and young Sift Kaur Samra in women's 50m rifle 3 position winning quotas.

Overall, India has so far won seven Paris quota places. Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3 positions) are the other three Indians to have secured the 2024 Olympic quota places at last year's ISSF World Championship.

Indian Shooting Team for Asian Shooting Championships

10m Air Rifle Men- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Patil

10m Air Rifle Women- Ramita, Tilottama Sen, Shriyanka Sadangi, Mehuli Ghosh

10m Air Pistol Men- Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Kunal Rana

10m Air Pistol Women- Surbhi Roa, Palak, Rhythm Sangwan

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men- Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Women- Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

50m Rifle 3 Position Men- Aishwary Pratap Singh, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

50m Rifle 3 Position Women- Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Ayushi Podder, Sift Kaur Samra

Trap Men- Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenia, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Trap Women- Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris, Rajeshwari Kumari

Skeet Men- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angadvir Sing Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

Skeet Women- Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshana Rathore

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta, Ramita

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team- Sarabjot Singh, Surbhi Rao and Shiva Narwal, Palak

Trap Mixed Team- Prithviraj Tondaiman, Manisha Keer and Kynan Chenai, Preet Rajak

Skeet Mixed Team- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Ganemat Sekhon and Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Parinaaz Dhaliwal