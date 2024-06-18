Prithviraj trumps Bhowneesh as Shotgun squad for Paris Olympics announced

Senior trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman made it to the squad ahead of quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the shotgun squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The squad was announced after a meeting of the national selection committee after the conclusion of the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

Apart from Prithviraj, Rajeshwari Kumari will be representing India in Women’s Trap. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be India’s sole men’s Skeet shooter while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s Skeet, complete the five quota places that the Shotgun squad had earned.

Indian Shotgun Squad for 2024 Paris Olympics:



Prithviraj Tondaiman trumps quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta in trap men's.



Rajeshwari Kumari is the other trap shooter while Maheswari, Razia and Anantjeet Singh complete the skeet squad.#Shooting #IndianShooting #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/aULYyvb2U6 — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) June 18, 2024

Maheshwari and Anantjeet will also feature as the sole Indian pair in the Skeet Mixed Team event, which is making a debut at the Paris Games. Incidentally, all five named will also be competing in their first Olympic Games.



Kr. Sultan Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said after the meeting, “There was intense competition for places and things could have changed in case some Shooters medalled at the recently concluded Lonato World Cup. But we believe that we have a great Shotgun team, which has won the highest ever spots for India at any Games, and certainly a second Olympic medal in the discipline looks a strong possibility.”

He also revealed that the name of women’s Trap shooter Shreyasi Singh had also been approved by the committee and that the NRAI had written to the ISSF (International Shooting Sport body) for a quota swap. In this situation, her name could only be published post receiving necessary approvals from the ISSF.