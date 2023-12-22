Indian shooting team to skip season opener ISSF World Cup in January

Indian shooting team won't be participating in the season-opening ISSF World Cup in Cairo from January 24 as the national federation wants shooters to rest and not burn out in a busy year that has the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary General Sultan Singh said the matter was being discussed by the "coaches, sports science team and everybody, and according it has been run through".

The Cairo World Cup will be held in all three disciplines -- pistol, rifle, and shotgun -- and will conclude on February 1.

"We want to give them rest and not exhaust them. Everything is run through the training structure. We don't make any decision on the training part of it without keeping the shooters as well as coaches (in the loop). All the shooters are aware of it; it is as per the laid out policy. All the shooters are cognizant of this," said Singh.

NRAI assistant secretary, Nimit Chopra, indicated the coaches wanted the shooters not to exhaust themselves in a busy year.

"Coaches want their shooters to rest and not participate in all the competitions. We have the Jakarta competition (Asia Olympic Qualification Rifle/Pistol, January 5-18) in which the full 'A' team is going," said Chopra.

"The Cairo World Cup (January 24-February 1) is immediately after the Olympic quota competition in Jakarta. The decision (not to send the team) was taken last week only," he added.

The national federation will conduct a series of trials to determine the team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in May where only those topping in the exercise will represent the country, irrespective of whether they have earned the Games quota places for the country or not.

In shooting, an Olympic quota is won by the country and not by an individual.

India will, however, be sending its team for the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in Granada, Spain from February 10 to 18. But there are only two events -- 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol for seniors and juniors -- scheduled there.