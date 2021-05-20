Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Former Indian shooting coach Monali Gorhe passes away due to black fungus disease
Former Indian team shooting coach Monali Manohar Gorhe, 44, died of mucormycosis, the black fungus disease on Thursday morning.
Former Indian team shooting coach Monali Manohar Gorhe, 44, died of mucormycosis, the black fungus disease on Thursday morning. Her father Manohar Gorhe (73) had passed away a few hours before Monali's death.
Monali had also served as the national coach of the Sri Lankan team. She had set up a shooting training center called Excel Shooting in Nashik, where she was training hundreds of students in Maharashtra.
Monali was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier and was recently released from the hospital. But she was re-admitted to the hospital after contracting infection. She has also received many honors as an international shooting coach. She is survived by his mother and a married sister.
