Indian Olympic shooting squad to shift training base to Europe

The rise in Covid cases across India has heavily affected every single fraternity and age group. The sporting diaspora of the country has been affected as well with several athletes having either tested positive or gone into isolation. Instead of this, the shooting squad that has been training hard for the upcoming Olympics might shift its base to Europe in the coming days.



The National Rifle Association of India is proposing a move to shift shooters to Croatia before the upcoming European Shooting Championships. As of now, a majority of Olympians are stationed in and around Delhi which is the epicenter of Covid cases in the country. The camp for the shooters at Karni Singh Shooting Range was supposed to begin on April 20th but was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid.

There are limited opportunities to hone and practice for shooters prior to the Olympics as the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan has also been canceled due to Covid. It was supposed to take place between June 21 to July 2. The move to Croatia will be a boon for the shooting team that will at least allow it to train with some respite from the ongoing situation in India.

It remains to be seen how and when the situation materializes for the shooting squad that has been training hard and is gunning for glory in the coming months at Tokyo.