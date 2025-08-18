Asian Shooting Championships: India bags team silver in 10m Air Pistol

The Indian men’s shooting team set the tone on the opening day of the 16th Asian Shooting Championships, as the 10m air pistol team clinched a silver medal in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

The Indian trio of Anmol Jain, Aditya Malra, and Saurabh Chaudhary won silver with a combined score of 1735. China topped the podium with 1744, while Iran claimed bronze with 1733.

The 🇮🇳Indian men's air pistol team won the silver🥈 medal at the Asian C'ships.



But only Anmol Jain reached the Individual final with a score of 580.



Meanwhile, Aditya Malra (579) and Surabh Chaudhary (576) finished 11th and 19th in the qualification round (Without RPO)… pic.twitter.com/UwOoKm0n4o — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 18, 2025

Anmol finishes sixth

Despite the team’s strong overall performance, 2016 Youth Asian Champion Anmol Jain was the only shooter from the country to reach the individual final. However, in the final, Anmol finished sixth with a score of 155.1 points.

Earlier, Anmol had shot 580 to qualify for the final on the seventh spot (without RPO).

Meanwhile, Aditya Malra (579) and Saurabh Chaudhary (576) finished 11th and 19th, respectively, in the qualification round (without RPO).

Playing as RPO athletes, Amit Sharma topped the qualification round with a score of 588, while Varun Tomar finished fourth with 584.

More to follow...