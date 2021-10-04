ISSF Junior World Championships: India tops medal tally at competition halfway mark

As it stands, India has a total of 14 gold medals to its name. 6 Gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals put the country in 1st position in the overall table. This is ahead of the USA, Italy, Hungary, Belarus and Germany. We take a brief look at all the important events that have transpired so far at the ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships.

India shone in almost all the pistol events at the ongoing event. Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh came in 1st and 2nd place respectively in the 10m Air Pistol event. Manu Bhaker won another medal in the 25m Air Pistol event when she scored 293 to win silver. In the team pistol events, India won Gold in the men's event by beating Belarus 16-14. The women's team won Gold as well by beating Belarus by a score of 16-12. The mixed team topped it off by doing a clean sweep with the two Indian teams finishing first and second in their event.

Rifle

Rudrankksh Patil won silver in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Junior event with a score of 250.0. Ramita won bronze in the women's 10m Air rifle junior event. The women's 10m air rifle team event saw Nisha Kanwar, Zeena Khitta and Atmika Gupta win silver. Atmika Gupta also won silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team event along with Rajpreet Singh. The Indian men's team comprising, Rajpreet singh, Parth Makhija and Srikanth Dhanush won Gold after they beat the USA in the 10m Air Rifle team event.

Trap and Skeet

Ganemat Sekhon won silver in the women's skeet event after losing out on a shootout for gold. The women's team comprising Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon and Ganemat Sekhon won Gold in the women's team skeet event. The men's team made up of Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraju and Abhay Sekhon won bronze in the men's team skeet event.

