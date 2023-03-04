11th India Open Shooting Championship: Aakanksha, Karan crowned champions

Aakanksha Bansal of the CISF and Haryana's Karan Sehrawat were crowned champion of champions at the ongoing 11th India Open Championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Saturday.

Aakanksha and Karan won the 10m air pistol competition for women and men respectively. While Aakanksha clinched a close gold medal match over Uttar Pradesh's Yashika Goel 17-15, Karan was a 16-8 winner over Uttarakhand's Akshit Chauhan.

Aakanksha shot 570 in her qualification round to finish second overall in the field of 33 and then 145.4 in the knockout round for a shot at the title.

Karan, on the other hand, was third in his qualification round with a score of 573 and then shot 152.1 in the knockout round en route to the title.