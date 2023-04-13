Shooting
India names 39-member team for Suhl Junior Shooting World Cup
India on Thursday named a 39-member squad for the ISSF World Cup Junior Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun shooting competition to be held in Suhl, Germany from June 1 to 6. The Junior World Cup will be followed by the Junior World Championships in July in Chagnwon, Korea.
The squad announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has some familiar names, who have been representing the country at the junior level for some time now, including the likes of Simranjeet Kaur Brar, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Sameer in pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth in rifle and Shardul Vihan and Preeti Rajak in shotgun.
Some upcoming shooters include Gautami Bhanot and Swati Chowdhary in rifle, Abhinav Chaudhary and Shubham Bisla in pistol and Sabeera Haris and Harmehar Singh Lally in shotgun. Two pairs each in the mixed team air rifle, air pistol and trap events have also been announced.
India squad for Suhl Junior World Cup 2023
Air Rifle Junior Men- Saalim, Abhinav Shaw, Dhanush Srikanth
Air Rifle Junior Women- Swati Chowdhury, Gautami Bhanot, Sonam Uttam Maskar
50m Rifle 3p Junior Men- Harsh Singla, Ramanya Tomer, Parikshit Singh Brar
50m Rifle 3p Junior Women- Nikita Kundu, Nupur Kumarwat, Shranya Lakhan
Air Pistol Junior Men- Abhinav Chaudhary, Shubham Bisla, Amit Sharma
Air Pistol Junior Women- Sainyam, Suruchi, Urva Chaudhary
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Junior Men- Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Sameer, Jatin
25m Sports Pistol Junior Women- Megana Sadula, Payal, Simranpreet Kaur Brar
25m Sports Pistol Junior Men- Swaraj Sachin Bhondave, Amanpreet Singh, Meshaak Ponnudurai. P
Trap Junior Men- Bakthiyaruddin Malek, Aryvansh Tyagi, Shardul Vihan
Trap Junior Women- Sabeera Haris, Preeti Rajak, Bhavya Tripathi
Skeet Junior Men- Rituraj Singh Bundela, Harmehar Singh Lally, Abhay Singh Sekhon
Skeet Junior Women- Raiza Dhillon, Sanjana Sood, Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala
Air Rifle Junior Mixed Team- Saalim, Swati Chowdhury; Abhinav Shaw, Gautami Bhanot
Air Pistol Junior Mixed Team- Abhinav Chaudhary, Sainyam; Shubham Bisla, Suruchi
Skeet Junior Mixed Team- Rituraj Singh Bundela, Raiza Dhillon; Harmehar Singh Lally, Sanjana Sood