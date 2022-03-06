India clinches Women's Team 25m Pistol gold at ISSF World Cup Cairo

The Indian women's 25m pistol shooting team of Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan clinched the gold medal with a 17-13 win over the team from Singapore. This is India's third gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup, Cairo and takes their medal tally to 5.



Played in the new shooting format, the Indians started off strongly pocketing the first series to go 2-0 up. The Singaporeans, however, hit back to draw level at 3-3 as the young Esha Singh continued to miss the 10.2 mark for India.

The Indian coach called for a much needed timeout at this point and passed some valuable advice to Singh. That did seem to have boost her morale as she helped India win the next two sets to take a 7-3 lead, but things soon went downhill as Singapore upped their game to win the next two series to once again draw level at 7-7.

The 17-year-old Singh, who had earlier bagged the women's 10m team gold and individual 10m silver, continued to struggle as Singapore took a lead for the first time at 9-7.

The cat and mouse chase continued for long with both the teams tied at 13-13. Just when it looked like as if the gold medal might slip away from India, Singh found form to complement Sarnobat and Sangwan and help India to a 17-13 victory.

Earlier in the day, the Indian 50m Rifle Positions Mixed team of Shriyanka Sadnagi and Akhil Sheron bagged a bronze.