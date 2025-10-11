Inaugural Shooting League of India rescheduled to early 2026

The inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI), originally scheduled for November 2025, has been moved to early 2026.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said the rescheduling ensures alignment with the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) calendar and maximizes participation from athletes, franchises, and broadcast partners.

The highly anticipated inaugural season will feature 6-8 franchise-based teams, divided into two pools, competing across mixed team events in pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3P), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet) disciplines.

Shooters will be categorised into four tiers—Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions—ensuring a vibrant mix of experience and emerging talent while fostering the next generation of shooting stars.

During a visit to Mumbai, NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo met with the Delhi and Mumbai franchise owners to discuss team-building, athlete onboarding, marketing, and venue readiness.

He said, “Everyone is excited to embark on this journey that will herald the future of Indian shooting. The SLI is one of its kind globally and will expand the sport’s popularity.”

Delhi Franchise Team Principal Gaurav Agarwal highlighted India’s shooting potential, saying, “Shooting has brought so much glory to India, and our goal is to provide shooters year-round access to training so they can excel internationally.”

Mumbai Franchise co-owner Zahir Hawa emphasized a long-term commitment: “This is not a one- or two-year venture; we want to identify and nurture talent and grow the sport from the grassroots up.”

The SLI 2026 is expected to feature elite and emerging shooters from India and abroad, marking a significant step in developing India as a global shooting hub.