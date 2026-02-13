Explained: How to qualify for 2028 LA Olympics in Shooting?

The Olympic Qualification System (OQS) for shooting at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has been officially confirmed by the International Shooting Sport Federation.

A total of 340 shooters – 170 each in men’s and women’s – can win quota places to compete in 15 different events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

There’ll be 158 individual quotas, 6 host country quotas, and 6 universality quotas up for grabs in both men’s and women’s events, once the qualification period begins on 31 July, 2026.

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) can have a maximum of 24 shooters – 12 men and 12 women – qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Each NOC can also enter a maximum of two athletes in every individual event and a maximum of two teams for mixed events.

All the quota places belong to the NOC and not specific shooters, unless they are awarded via the rankings or universality quota. An athlete can also win only one quota.

The qualification period will end on 1 May, 2028.

How can shooters qualify for 2028 LA Olympics?

To be eligible to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics, athletes must achieve a Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) in one or more events designated as qualifying events.

It can be achieved only in elimination or qualification rounds of Olympic events in World Championships, World Cups, World Cup Finals, Grand Prix competitions , continental championships, continental games or specially designated qualifying competitions that take place during the qualification period.

Host country quotas

The host country will automatically have one male and one female athlete qualify in each individual event , on the condition that the athletes have achieved the required MQS in that event.

Host country places will be granted in an event only if the host country athletes did not obtain a quota place in that event during the qualifying period.

Universality quotas

Twelve universality places , six per gender , will be available to eligible NOCs at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

On 1 October, 2027 , the IOC will invite all eligible NOCs to submit their requests for universality places. The deadline for NOCs to submit their requests will be 15 January, 2028.

Olympic Ranking

The ISSF will publish the Olympic ranking on 1 May, 2028 for all the 12 individual events.

The ISSF will inform the respective NOCs and ISSF Member Federations , by email , of the athletes’ eligibility to receive a n Olympic Ranking quota place within one week of the end of the qualifying period, but no later than 7 May 2028.

Individual quotas

Quota places can be obtained in the designated ISSF Olympic Qualifying Competitions that are conducted in accordance with the ISSF Rules and take place between 31 July 2026 and 1 May 2028.

A total of 15 events have been designated as Qualifying events. They are:

2026 ISSF World C’ships, Doha (3 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF Rifle/Pistol World C’ships, Daegu (3 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World C’ships Shotgun, Cairo (3 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, Delhi (1 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, Baku (1 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, Munich (1 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, Rome (1 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World Cup Shotgun, Acapulco (1 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World Cup Shotgun, Hangzhou (1 quota places in all events) 2027 ISSF World Cup Shotgun, Lonato (1 quota places in all events) 2026/2027/2028 African Championship/African Games 2026/2027/2028 CAT Championship/Pan American Games 2026/2027/2028 Asian Championship 2026/2027/2028 European Championship/European Games 2026/2027/2028 Oceania Championship





Quota places available at each continental competition

Allocation and reallocation

The ISSF will inform respective NOCs about the quotas they have won by 7 May, 2028. The NOCs need to confirm if they have accepted the same by 21 May, 2028.

If any quota place is declined, it will be allocated to the next highest ranked athlete in the Olympic Ranking published on 1 May, 2028, who has not yet qualified and is from an NOC that does not have a quota place or universality place in any event.

If there is a tie, the Olympic Ranking quota place will be given to the athlete who has the highest - ranking points value within the maximum of the 10 best ISSF Olympic Qualifying Competition results.