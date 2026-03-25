How two shooters, Darius and Divyam, are building a shooting equipment brand from Bengaluru

In the high-precision world of Olympic shooting, a fraction of a millimeter is often the difference between a podium finish and obscurity. For years, Indian shooters have relied on expensive imports from Germany and Russia to bridge that gap.

But two young athletes, Darius Saurashtri and Divyam Mishra, are now changing the narrative by trading their air rifles for CAD software and CNC machines to build a homegrown shooting equipment powerhouse.

Both Divyam and Darius began as competitive shooters, a background that provides the DNA for their business.

Divyam was drawn to the sport as a pre-teen at the academy of Olympic medalist Gagan Narang, eventually reaching the finals of the Khelo India Youth Games. Darius, meanwhile, started at 13 at the Karnataka State Rifle Association and is a national champion.

Their transition from athletes to entrepreneurs was born out of necessity.

"Most of the things that we get in India are usually imported," Darius told The Bridge. "With the ongoing war, it will only get more expensive to procure."

This economic barrier, combined with a lack of local customization, sparked the idea to manufacture in India.

The idea was planted in Darius’ head by his father. The youngster soon reached out to long-time friend Divyam, who joined in as partner without any hesitation. Thus, ISAC was born.

Engineering Precision

Operating out of their manufacturing base in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, the duo uses their athletic experience to solve technical problems that non-shooters might overlook.

ISAC's product line, ranging from specialized trigger shoes to anti-slip cheek plates, is designed to eliminate the "haywire" shots caused by inconsistent ergonomics.

"We have two different types of triggers, TS1 and TS2," says Darius. "The TS1 gives you the sharp sensation, which helps your mind actively feel your trigger finger.

“TS2 basically doesn’t let your trigger slide up, down, or left, right,” he further explained.

Divyam emphasizes that their products are an upgrade on what’s available in the imported market.

Their cheek plates, for instance, feature an anti-slip coating to combat the sweat of competition nerves.

"It absorbs the sweat so you’re not slipping off, when you’re shooting," Divyam noted.

Perhaps the most disruptive aspect of their brand is the price point. By manufacturing in Bengaluru, they’ve managed to bypass the heavy taxes and shipping costs of European imports.

"If athletes want a good trigger shoe, they usually have to import it... which would cost anywhere around INR 12k to 15k," Divyam explained. "We try to make that here in India for almost INR 3k to 4k.”

They essentially use the “one-fourth" benchmark, aiming to provide world-class equipment at 25% of the cost of imported equivalents with the vision to make shooting significantly more accessible to the next generation of Indian marksmen.

A Collaborative Ecosystem

The duo aren't working in a vacuum. They’ve integrated the elite shooting community into their research and development process. International shooter Shreya Agrawal, who has grown up alongside Divyam in Jabalpur, was their first shooter to get on board with their equipment.

"A coach comes to us with an idea... we 3D print it, we send them the piece, and once they like it, we manufacture it," Darius, who majorly works with the designing and manufacturing, explained their workflow.

Divyam, who looks at the sales and marketing side of things said, "We always try to keep coaches, athletes, and the people who matter in a loop... it makes the athletes resonate and relate to the brand."

While currently self-funded, the founders have eyes on the global stage. With plans to move into "Make in India for the world" by exporting their goods, they have also branched into B2B partnerships by developing rifle stock or body of a rifle for other manufactures.