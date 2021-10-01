Ganemat Sekhon wins women's skeet silver at Junior World Championship

Rising Indian woman skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon won a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship here.

This was India's fifth medal of the day. The Chandigarh shooter, who picked up her first senior ISSF World Cup stage medals in New Delhi earlier this year, went down in a shoot-off to American Alisha Fayth Layne, after both were tied on 46 hits in the 60-shot final.

Sara Bongini of Italy won bronze. It was a fruitful Thursday for the country with Manu Bhaker claiming gold in the women's 10m air pistol leading an Indian 1-2 in the event with teammate Esha Singh claiming silver.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of Mumbai had begun the medal rush with a silver in the men's 10m air rifle and Ramita followed that up with a bronze in the women's 10m air rifle.

The second Indian in the women's skeet final, Raiza Dhillon could not get going and finished sixth after hitting 14 of the first 20 targets.

India also finished outside the medals bracket in the men's 10m air pistol with Naveen finishing fourth, Sarabjot Singh sixth and Vijayveer Sidhu ending eighth after all three had made the finals.

In men's skeet, none of the three Indians in the fray, Rajveer Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju could make it to the six-man finals.