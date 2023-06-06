Gagan Narang's foundation ropes in noted shooter Peter Sidi as rifle coach

The Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), which runs the Gun For Glory Academies, has roped in noted Hungarian shooter Peter Sidi as the rifle coach for its flagship programme, 'Project Leap'. Sidi is a five-time Olympian and winner of multiple medals in the World Championships, including holding a world record.

'Project Leap' is a multi-phased, two-month training programme designed for the shooters to nurture and refine their skills and propel them to the highest levels of achievement.

The exclusive training programme which is supported by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), has thus far produced 95 international medals, two Deaflympic gold medals, five world records, one Olympian (with three in the reserve team) and one Paralympian among other accomplishments.

By joining forces with Sidi, a decorated coach and mentor, GNSPF, the brainchild of the Olympic bronze medallist from Hyderabad, aims to redefine the standards of high-performance training in the shooting fraternity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter Sidi to the GFG family. His expertise and experience will undoubtedly take our High Performance Training Programme to new heights. "]We are confident that our association will create an environment of excellence, enabling our athletes to achieve remarkable success on the national and international stages," said Pawan Singh, co-founder and CEO of Gun For Glory.

Under Sidi, the High Performance Training Programme will engulf comprehensive training programmes that focus on technical proficiency, mental resilience, and physical conditioning which will help the shooters develop their shooting skills to their fullest potential.

"Gun For Glory has always been at the forefront of fostering shooting talent, and I look forward to working with passionate athletes and contributing to their growth. Together, we will strive to produce champions who will make their mark on the world stage," said Sidi who has won medals in World Cups and European Championships.