Faridabad Court denies bail to Shooting Coach accused in POCSO case

A special fast-track court in Faridabad has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor trainee.

The order was passed earlier this week by Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhishek Phutela, presiding over the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court.



Bhardwaj, a former shooter who runs a shooting academy in Mohali, is currently absconding, according to police officials. He has been booked under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation. The First Information Report was registered on January 6 at a Faridabad police station.

Police sources said the complaint alleges that the incident took place on December 16, shortly after the minor athlete returned from a national-level shooting competition. According to the FIR, the coach allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and committed sexual assault despite her resistance. The complaint further states that Bhardwaj threatened to harm her sporting career if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Following the registration of the case, law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Bhardwaj’s shooting academy in Mohali and at his residences in Ambala and Chandigarh. Efforts to trace and arrest the accused are ongoing.

In a joint statement issued earlier, the minor’s parents said they were deeply traumatised by the incident and were prioritising their daughter’s physical and mental well-being. They added that their decision to pursue legal action was driven by the hope that no other child would have to endure a similar experience.