Explained: Why 2022 World Champion Rudrankksh finished 8th at Lima World Cup

Rudrankksh Patil, the former world champion, faced an unexpected setback in the men's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup Lima, which marred what started as a promising performance.

After two series of five shots, Rudrankksh was positioned among the top four competitors, showcasing his skill and composure.

However, the turning point came on the 11th shot when Rudrankksh fired before the 60-second timer had officially started.

The error prompted a discussion among the jury, who ultimately decided to discard the Indian's 11 shot - an impressive 10.4.

The decision to nullify the shot was a significant blow to Rudrankksh, who had been performing well up to that point.

Disheartened by the ruling and the impact it had on his score, Rudrankksh made the difficult decision to forgo his 12th shot. This choice led to his elimination from the competition, finishing in 8th place.

Rudrankksh's journey in the sport has been remarkable, having claimed the title of world champion in 2022 and recently winning the men’s 10m air rifle gold in Buenos Aires.

His talent and determination have made him a formidable competitor on the global stage, and this setback serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of competitive shooting.

His achievements thus far highlight his potential, and fans will be eager to see how he bounces back from this disappointment.