Shooting World Championships: Esha Singh wins bronze in Women’s 25m Pistol

India’s Esha Singh clinched her maiden individual World Championship medal on Friday, winning bronze in the women’s 25m pistol at the Shooting World Championships.

The 19-year-old shot 30 hits in the final to finish behind China’s Yao Qianxun, who took silver with 38, and Korea’s Yang Jiin, the reigning Olympic champion, who won gold with 40.

Esha’s podium finish came as India wrapped up their campaign in the 10 Olympic events with a historic haul of one gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

Overall, India stands third in the medals table with three gold, five silver, and four bronze, behind leaders China (10 gold) and Korea (six gold).

Manu Bhaker exits in the seventh series

Beginning the day in fourth and seventh positions, respectively, Esha and Manu Bhaker produced strong, rapid-fire rounds to qualify for the top eight.

Esha entered the final fifth with a score of 587, while Manu claimed the sixth spot with 586. Yang topped the qualification with 591, including a flawless 300/300 in the rapid-fire round.

In the final, Yang set the tone with a perfect opening series. Both Esha and Manu started with four hits each. At the first elimination stage after series four, Esha sat third while Manu was joint fourth.

The elimination rounds tightened as Esha, Manu, and France’s Mathilde Lamolle were tied at 23 hits after series seven. Manu bowed out at this stage with just two hits, while Esha and Lamolle shot perfect fives to advance.

Esha sealed the bronze by outperforming Lamolle in the next series before exiting after series nine, leaving Yang and Yao to battle for gold.