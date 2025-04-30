Shooting: Dronacharya awardee coach Sunny Thomas passes away

Sunny Thomas, the former Indian national shooting coach, breathed his last early on Wednesday morning at his residence in Kottayam, Kerala. He was 83.

As per a report in OnManorama, Sunny Thomas complained of dizziness and collapsed on the floor after breakfast. His wife alerted neighbours, following which a doctor was rushed to the house.

The doctor said his pulse was weak and called an ambulance. He passed away before reaching the hospital.

"Before the ambulance arrived, he was declared dead. He died of cardiac arrest," said Manoj Sunny, his son.

Sunny Thomas was a champion shooter during his heydays before taking to coaching. Under his leadership from 1993 to 2012, Indian shooting rose to greater heights with medals at the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games, as well as Commonwealth Games.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Prof. Sunny Thomas. He was more than a coach, he was a mentor, guide, and father figure to generations of Indian shooters," said Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist.

"His belief in our potential and his relentless dedication to the sport laid the foundation for India’s rise in international shooting. He played a big role in my early years, and I’ll always be grateful for his support and guidance.

"Rest in peace, sir. Your impact is everlasting," Bindra added.

Sunny Thomas was also honoured with the Dronacharya award – Indian sports' highest sporting honour in 2001.

He is survived by his wife Josamma, and three children – Manoj, Sanil, and Sonia.