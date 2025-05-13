Shooting: Dehradun to host rifle, pistol selection trials for 2025 Asian C'ships

Dehradun will host the rifle and pistol selection trials for the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships, the National Rifle Association of India announced on Tuesday.

The selection trials 3 and 4 will be held from 24 June, 2025 to 30 June, 2025 at the city's Trishul Shooting Range. The same facility had also hosted the rifle and pistol shooting events during the 2025 National Games earlier in the year.

The trials will also be used to form Indian teams for the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Egypt as well as China apart from the continental championships.

As per the National Rifle Association of India's selection criteria, only eligible shooters in Group A will be allowed to participate.

The trials will cover all Olympic rifle and pistol events and will be limited to a select group of top-ranked shooters.

This includes 50 slots each for men's and women's 10m air rifle and men's and women's 10m air pistol, 30 slots each for men's and women's 50m rifle 3 positions, 20 slots for men's 25m rapid fire pistol, and 30 slots for women's 25m sports pistol.