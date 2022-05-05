Deaflympics 2021: Dhanush shoots gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle, Shourya claims bronze

A double podium moment was created at the ongoing Deaflympics 2021 at Caxias do Sul, Brazil where debutant Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Saini bagged gold and bronze respectively in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event.

The 19-year-old Dhanush Srikanth, who also competes in able-bodied events and has a gold from the Asian Championships and also the 2021 Junior World Championships, scripted history by winning the first gold for India in shooting at this edition of the Deaflympics 2021.

Notching a commendable score of 247.5, Dhanush was impressive from start to finish and also stood second in the qualification stages. Hailing from Telangana, Dhanush trains at Gangan Narang's academy in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Shourya Saini finished behind Korea's Kim Woo Rim in the eight-man final on Wednesday to claim the bronze medal and create a double podium moment for India.



Shourya was third in the qualification rounds.

Dhanush and Shourya, who were also helped by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) coaches Anuja Jung and Priti Sharma for the marquee sporting event, shot well throughout the day to emerge as deserving medal winners.

Dhanush shot 623.3 in qualification to finish behind Kim, who shot 625.1 to top the field. Shourya was third with 622.7 ensuring two Indians made it to the final stage.

1st GOLD 🥇 for India 🇮🇳 at Brazil #Deaflympics2021 🥳🥳



19 yr old #DhanushSrikanth bags 🥇 in Men's 10m Air Rifle with a score of 247.5 😁 Dhanush also placed 2nd in the qualification round 😃



Heartiest congratulations to debutant Dhanush on this feat 👏 🎉🎊#JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/roZB5ZLZw6 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 4, 2022

In the final too, Kim began with a bang and was leading Dhanush till the 18th shot of the 24-shot final. The Indian found his bearings when the single shots began after the 10th shot and slowly but surely made up lost ground to march ahead.



After going past Kim on the 18th shot, Dhanush never looked back and kept widening the gap, eventually leaving the Korean almost a point behind to seal the victory. Shourya was third throughout the final and ensured a full return for the squad from the event.



India has sent 10 shooters in their 65-strong contingent for the Brazil Deaflympics. It is their largest and youngest-ever squad and will be participating in 11 sporting disciplines.



In the previous 2017 edition, India had finished with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.



(With inputs from PTI)