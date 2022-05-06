Deaflympics 2021: Vedika Sharma wins bronze in Women's 10m Air Pistol; Pranjali Dhumal 4th

India's medal winning run at the Deaflympics 2021 continued as young shooter Vedika Sharma clinched the bronze meal in Women's 10m Air Pistol on the fifth day at Caxias do Sul. Sharma has now taken India's medal tally to five in the ongoing edition at the quadrennial event.

Vedika Sharma had a horror qualification round, with her best score of 93 coming in the third series of shots. The youngster, however, managed to hang on and qualified for the final in the eighth position with a total score of 538. Sharma's teammate and fellow India Pranjali Dhumal, on the other hand, aced the qualification round and made it to the final on the top position with a score of 561.

With all eyes firmly on Dhumal, thanks to her stunning show in the qualification, Vedika decided to up her game. She started off slowly, but maintained her composure under pressure to come back from the brink of eliminations multiple times.





In fact, it was Sharma who ended the medal hopes of Pranjali Dhumal pipping her out for the bronze medal. While Vedika Sharma clinched the bronze with a final score of 207.2, Dhumal was eliminated fourth with a score of 189.1.





On the other hand, in the women's 10m Air Rifle final, India's Priyesha Deshmukh missed out on medal by a whisker and finished fourth, while the shooter from the country in contention - Natasha Joshi finished seventh.



